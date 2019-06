So, there’s a new trend happening that people are having mixed feelings about. Retailer ASOS is selling two styles of crop tops for men.

ASOS responded saying that the tops are part of the company’s plan to break down fashion norms.

What do you think? Would you rock one of these?

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 16 hours ago

