Willie X.O ft. Ashanti “Early In The Morning,” Tom Francis ft. Snoop Dogg “Lifestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 6.6.19

Willie X.O wines and dines Ashanti at a luxurious resort and Tom Francis links up with Snoop Dogg. Today's Daily Visuals.

For years now fans have felt that Ashanti was the one that got away as far as Nelly should be concerned but from the looks of her latest video she’s not even looking back that far.

Linking up with Willie X.O for his visual to “Early In The Morning,” the former Murder Inc. crooner flaunts her murderous thickness that most men would kill to hold while enjoying the offerings at a lavish beach resort. How no one’s put a ring on it is beyond us.

Back in Los Angeles Tom Francis swings through the studio to get a quick verse from the LBC OG Snoop Doggy Dogg before heading back to his mansion where a gang of bikini clad white women wait for him in his clip to “Lifestyle.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Calboy, Smino, and more.

WILLIE X.O FTO ASHANTI – “EARLY IN THE MORNING”

TOM FRANCIS FT. SNOOP DOGG – “LIFESTYLE”

CALBOY – “LOVE ME”

SMINO – “KLINK”

SCIENZE – “ATLANTIC AVE.”

TWELVE’LEN – “LET STAY”

THURZ FT. GOLDIE – “LOYALTY”

YOUNG OG – “REROCK”

SMOKEPURPP – “WALK ON WATER”

Willie X.O ft. Ashanti “Early In The Morning,” Tom Francis ft. Snoop Dogg “Lifestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 6.6.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

