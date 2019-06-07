CLOSE
R. Kelly’s Ex-Manager Indicted For Death Threats

You can't get away with heinous acts without some help.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-CRIME-CELEBRITY-KELLY

Source: E. JASON WAMBSGANS / Getty

R. Kelly surely had a number of enablers around him that let him get away with his alleged misdeeds. One supposed miscreant is his former manager, who has been indicted for making death threats to the family of one of the R&B singer’s “girlfriends.” 

Reports TMZ:

The Henry County District Attorney tells TMZ … James Mason was indicted Thursday on one felony count of making terroristic threats. We’re told the felony charge is punishable by 1 to 10 years in prison.

We broke the story … Joycelyn Savage’s father, Timothy Savage, went to cops in May 2018 claiming Mason called him and said, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

As we reported … the Henry County Sherriff’s Dept. issued an arrest warrant for Mason in August 2018 and he later turned himself in. He was released on $10k bond and ordered to stay away from the Savage family.

The attorney for the Savage family, Gerald A. Griggs, responded to Mason’s indictment, saying, “Today’s indictment of Henry James Mason, former manager of R Kelly, further underscores the public accountability that victims and families are pressing on R Kelly and his team.

Word, who’s next? Savage’s family maintains she has been brainwashed by R. Kelly while Jocelyn herself insists she is staying with singer under her own free will.

Speaking of R. Kelly, he recently pleaded not guilty to 11 more felony sexual assault charges.

Photo:

R. Kelly’s Ex-Manager Indicted For Death Threats was originally published on hiphopwired.com

