CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

You Care: Amber Rose’s Boo Says Preggo Sex Is Lit [Video]

There has been longtime chatter about the benefits of having sex while pregnant, none of which we can print here.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - June 06, 2019

Source: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Amber Rose is coming along with her pregnancy and was recently seen out with the little bundle of joy’s father, Alexander “AE” Edwards while on a date. When asked the question of whether or not they still make it happen in the bedroom with a baby on the way, AE pretty much confirms that pregnant sex is lit.

TMZ reports:

We got Amber and her BF, Alexander “AE” Edwards, out on a lunch date in L.A. and our guy just had to ask the burning question all parents-to-be get. No, not the baby’s sex, and not potential names. The other one.

Are ya still “getting it in” while pregnant?!?

Amber is not the kiss and tell type, not now anyway, but AE has no shame in his game … and told us what’s going down in their bedroom.

Check out the video of the cute couple below.

Photo: Getty

You Care: Amber Rose’s Boo Says Preggo Sex Is Lit [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close