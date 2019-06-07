Drake’s music has been banned in the Bay!! The rapper has been going so hard for his home team during the NBA finals that a radio station in the Bay area decided to ban his music until the finals are over!

Elroy Smith, the operations and programs director of the radio station, commented on the ban, saying, “[We] could not stand on the sidelines and accept Drake showing no love for our Golden State Warriors. It is my joy to cease and desist all of Drake’s music on KBLX in support a team that is loved by the Bay Area and around the world. Oh yes, we are proclaiming a 3-peat.”

The station will go back to regular programming after the playoffs are over! LOL!

Drake’s Music Has Been Banned! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 14 hours ago

