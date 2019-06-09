CLOSE
Weekend Box Office- June 6, 2019

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” is the number one movie in its opening weekend.

 

TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N The Secret Life of Pets 2 Uni. $47,110,000 4,561 $10,329 $48,035,000 $80 1
2 N Dark Phoenix Fox $33,000,000 3,721 $8,869 $33,000,000 1
3 2 Aladdin (2019) BV $24,500,000 -42.8% 3,805 -671 $6,439 $232,385,926 $183 3
4 1 Godzilla: King of the Monsters WB $15,540,000 -67.5% 4,108 $3,783 $78,597,097 $170 2
5 3 Rocketman Par. $14,000,000 -45.6% 3,610 $3,878 $50,498,756 $40 2
6 4 Ma (2019) Uni. $7,820,000 -56.8% 2,816 +8 $2,777 $32,768,075 $5 2
7 5 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum LG/S $7,400,000 -33.2% 2,776 -828 $2,666 $138,662,998 4
8 6 Avengers: Endgame BV $4,800,000 -40.3% 2,121 -984 $2,263 $824,365,940 $356 7
9 7 Pokemon Detective Pikachu WB $2,980,000 -57.1% 2,161 -986 $1,379 $137,401,719 $150 5
10 8 Booksmart UAR $1,577,259 -52.2% 1,134 -1,384 $1,391 $17,814,672 3

