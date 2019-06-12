CLOSE
Cincinnati: EPA Says Winton Terrace Air Quality Is Normal

People for years have said the air quality in Winton Terrace is bad.

They blamed bad smells on nearby manufacturing plants, but new testing from the Ohio EPA says the air quality is normal. Still, some neighbors aren’t buying it.

The EPA says the levels are good.

“We’re not finished because we haven’t figured out the odor issue, and that’s what prompted all of this to begin with, so there’s more work to be done,” said Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus.

The Ohio EPA says the testing will continue during the summer months. They also want neighbors to help by using air canisters to help collect samples. (WKRC)

  •  Do believe the air quality is good?
  • EPA says they aren’t finish testing!
