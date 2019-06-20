Women stress themselves out sometimes about certain body issues or features that most men don’t even care about. For example, some women stress themselves out about having small breasts but some guys actually prefer them. Stretchmarks are another thing that men really don’t care about; actually a good number of men call them sexy.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s Top 10 Body Issues Most Men Don’t Care About was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 100.3: