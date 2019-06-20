0 reads Leave a comment
The long anticipation live action, The Lion King is being release in July with a star-studded cast with Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Seth Rogan, & James Earl Jones reprising his role. With Donald Glover & Beyonce co-starring opposite each other as Simba & Nala, so with the musical contributions we know from the animated movie, many of us are eager to hear the 2 on a song together. A new promo for the movie surfaced earlier with a short clip of Beyonce & Glover’s duet of “Can You Feel The Love.”
#LHHATL Wins Best Reality Show Over Jersey Shore At MTV Movie & TV Awards, White Folks Were BIG MAD
13 photos Launch gallery
#LHHATL Wins Best Reality Show Over Jersey Shore At MTV Movie & TV Awards, White Folks Were BIG MAD
1.1 of 13
2.2 of 13
3.3 of 13
4.4 of 13
5.5 of 13
6.6 of 13
7.7 of 13
8.8 of 13
9.9 of 13
10.10 of 13
11.11 of 13
12.12 of 13
13.13 of 13
Beyonce & Donald Glover Tease Duet In ‘Lion King’ Promo was originally published on www.wiznation.com
comments – add yours