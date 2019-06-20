CLOSE
Beyonce & Donald Glover Tease Duet In ‘Lion King’ Promo

We Gotta Nice Duet To Look Forward To From Beyonce & Donald Glover!

Beyonce poses backstage at the 56th Annual GRAMMY(R) Awards at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA. S

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

The long anticipation live action, The Lion King is being release in July with a star-studded cast with Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Seth Rogan, & James Earl Jones reprising his role. With Donald Glover & Beyonce co-starring opposite each other as Simba & Nala, so with the musical contributions we know from the animated movie, many of us are eager to hear the 2 on a song together. A new promo for the movie surfaced earlier with a short clip of Beyonce & Glover’s duet of “Can You Feel The Love.”

