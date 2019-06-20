CLOSE
ADULTS BRAWL AT YOUTH BASEBALL GAME!

69th Annual Artists and Writers Softball Game

Source: IZZY/WENN.com / WENN

The parents at a youth softball game allowed their emotions to get the best of them when they began to brawl in front of everyone at the event.  Check out the footage below:

*****Violence*****

 

 

According to TMZ, the footage, shot at Westgate Elementary School in Lakewood, shows a woman walk onto the field holding a baseball bat like a weapon as a male parent tries to take it away from her. Some other parents then attacked the man, beating him to the ground. The violence continued for several minutes while the kids on the field tried to run for safety, while on-looking parents begged those fighting to calm down. Witnesses tell TMZ the whole thing started after a dispute over the rules.

