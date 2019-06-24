Check The Full List of BET Awards Winners

It was a big night for musicians and actors alike as the BET Awards crowned the year’s best talents for their work in music and entertainment and while most people are talking about Lil Nas X’s performance with Billy Ray Cyrus, it was a pretty good night for others such as Cardi B, Spike Lee and Childish Gambino.
From Album of The Year to Best Movie, BET for the most part pretty much co-signed all the things we’ve been saying all year while putting on quite the show with a great cast of performers.
Peep the full list of BET Award Winners below and let us know if you have a bone to pick with any of the choices in the comments section.
Video of the Year
Childish Gambino — “This Is America”
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Best Group
Migos
Best New International Act (Fan Voted Category)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Nipsey Hussle
2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Ella Mai — “Trip”
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
Regina King
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen — “Blessing Me Again”
Best Movie
Blackkklansman
Album of the Year
Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy
YoungStars Award
Marsai Martin
Best New Artist
Lil Baby
Best Collaboration
Travis Scott Ft. Drake — “Sicko Mode”
Video Director of the Year
Karena Evans
Sportswoman of the Year
Serena Williams
Sportsman of the Year
Stephen Curry
BET Her Award
H.E.R. — “Hard Place”
