It was a big night for musicians and actors alike as the BET Awards crowned the year’s best talents for their work in music and entertainment and while most people are talking about Lil Nas X’s performance with Billy Ray Cyrus, it was a pretty good night for others such as Cardi B, Spike Lee and Childish Gambino.

From Album of The Year to Best Movie, BET for the most part pretty much co-signed all the things we’ve been saying all year while putting on quite the show with a great cast of performers.

Peep the full list of BET Award Winners below and let us know if you have a bone to pick with any of the choices in the comments section.

Video of the Year

Childish Gambino — “This Is America”

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Best Group

Migos

Best New International Act (Fan Voted Category)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Nipsey Hussle

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Ella Mai — “Trip”

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Regina King

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen — “Blessing Me Again”

Best Movie

Blackkklansman

Album of the Year

Cardi B — Invasion of Privacy

YoungStars Award

Marsai Martin

Best New Artist

Lil Baby

Best Collaboration

Travis Scott Ft. Drake — “Sicko Mode”

Video Director of the Year

Karena Evans

Sportswoman of the Year

Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year

Stephen Curry

BET Her Award

H.E.R. — “Hard Place”

Check The Full List of BET Awards Winners was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 23 hours ago

Also On 100.3: