CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

LL Cool J Says His “Black Lips” Blocked Him From Getting Chapstick Deal

The rapper born James Todd Smith has been a virtual sex symbol for much of his career so his soup coolers not getting love seems strange.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Roger Gastman And LL COOL J Host BEYOND THE STREETS Opening Night At 25 Kent

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

LL Cool J has been a virtual sex symbol for the majority of his career, but being one of Hip-Hop’s most attractive people didn’t translate to endorsement deals early on according to him. The Queens rap veteran and actor says that a deal with Chapstick, which would have made all the sense in the world, never materialized because of his “black lips.”

The Blast exclusively reports:

LL Cool J was in Midtown NYC on Monday when he was asked if his famous smackers have ever been approached for a chapstick deal.

His answer was classic, telling the photographer, “No, they hated my black lips back then.”

It’s unclear if the rap-actor was referring to a specific situation or simply theorizing, but his luscious lips are definitely worthy of an endorsement nowadays.

The outlet’s team also pressed the 51-year-old James Todd Smith if he’s getting back to the music and he confirmed that he has a new album in the works.

Photo: Getty

LL Cool J Says His “Black Lips” Blocked Him From Getting Chapstick Deal was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close