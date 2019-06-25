What Would You Do? Woman Kills Cobra Spotted on her Patio!

Listen I would’ve left my whole house, if I even seen a snake anywhere around my home. I would freak out and make sure I get up outta there.

A woman from Pennsylvania used a shovel to kill a cobra she saw slithering on the patio of her apartment.

Kehoe, 73, says she noticed the lateral spot commonly found on cobras and nudged its tail. When it rose and spread its hood, she realized it was a cobra.

Officials say this is the same complex where they removed 20 venomous snakes from another apartment in March. Officials aren’t sure if the cobra had escaped from that unit.

Wildlife officials say people who spot snakes should call police and let experts handle the situation.

Let me ask you what would you do, if you seen a cobra on your patio?

