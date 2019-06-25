CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

‘FREE MEEK’ DOCUSERIES PREMIERE’S IN AUGUST

Check Out The Official Trailer Here...

0 reads
Leave a comment
Meek Mill

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Rapper Meek Mill’s upcoming docu-series has a release date. Free Meek will premiere August, 9th on Prime Video. Check out the official trailer below:

 

According to the description, this explosive docu-series, from Executive Producer Jay-Z, exposes the story of Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill’s 2017 arrest for probation violations. An investigation of his original case explores allegations of police corruption as Meek becomes the face of a powerful justice reform movement.

Free Meek Mill Rally

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

This intimate documentary series chronicles Meek Mill’s transformation from chart-topping rapper to galvanizing face of criminal justice reform. As Meek, his family and his legal team fight for his freedom, cameras capture the birth of the #FREEMEEK movement and re-investigate a case filled with allegations of dirty cops and systemic corruption in a broken judicial system.

Will You Watch?

 

 

‘FREE MEEK’ DOCUSERIES PREMIERE’S IN AUGUST was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close