CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Farmers Say No Pumpkins This Year If Rain Doesn’t Stop

0 reads
Leave a comment

You laugh now but wait til Halloween and your butt want a pumpkin.

Little African-American girl in a pumpkin patch

Source: kali9 / Getty

This has been the story of the summer. Local farmers fearing the worst due to heavy rainfall and not enough sunlight.

Now pumpkin farmers in Ohio are saying add them to the growing list of products that the state and country will be lacking due to the nonstop rain.

Leeds Farm in Ostrander, co-owner Christy Leeds says the ground is too wet to plant seeds and use their heavy equipment. For pumpkins, seeds are usually planted in mid-May.

Ohio Agriculture director, Dorothy Pelanda said their department and Governor Mike DeWine are listening and will work with farmers to find solutions for the losses they’re seeing from the weather.

Source: 10TV

Ohio Farmers Say No Pumpkins This Year If Rain Doesn’t Stop was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close