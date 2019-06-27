CLOSE
Cause of Death for Toni Braxton’s Niece Revealed

Toni Braxton and SWV

The cause of death for Toni Braxton’s niece has been announced.

According to the medical examiner’s office In Maryland, Lauren Braxton died of a heroin overdose and fentanyl intoxication. The manner in which she died is still unknown.

Lauren is the daughter of Michael Conrad Braxton Jr.. At the time of her death back in April, the Braxton family released a statement asking for privacy as they mourn her loss.

There’s no word on how Lauren acquired the drugs in the first place. In December 2018, Maryland state leaders launched an initiative to combat the alarming increase of fentanyl overdoses by slapping drug dealers with longer sentences and no parole.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times more powerful than heroin, was responsible for more than 1,400 deaths in Maryland last year.  That number is expected to rise.

Lauren Braxton was 24.

