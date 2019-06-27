CLOSE
J. Cole Teases Trailer For Upcoming Doc ‘REVENGE’ [Video]

The film highlights the recording sessions for Dreamville Records' upcoming 'Revenge Of The Dreamers III' album.

Celebrities Attend The 68th NBA All-Star Game - Inside

Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty

J. Cole and his Dreamville Records collective long ago shared footage and photos of them hard at work on the upcoming collaborative project, Revenge Of The Dreamers III. On Wednesday (June 26), the North Carolina star shared a trailer of a documentary that captured the sessions leading up to the compilation album.

“Dropping Next Week 7/2,” Cole wrote in the caption for the tweet sharing the trailer for the upcoming documentary, titled REVENGE. “Every time I watch it I wanna time travel back to the sessions.”

Dreamville Records released the Ep 1-888-88-DREAM earlier this month, featuring the tracks “Down Bad” featuring J. Cole, J.I.D, Bas, EarthGang, and Young Nudy, and “Got Me” with Ari Lennox, Omen, Ty Dolla Sign, and Dreezy.

Check out the trailer for the doc REVENGE below.

Photo: Getty

J. Cole Teases Trailer For Upcoming Doc ‘REVENGE’ [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

