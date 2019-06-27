CLOSE
50 Cent Teases That ‘Power’ Will Return After Season 6

He might be trolling though.

Just when we thought Ghost’s story was about to come to a close 50 Cent throws us a curve ball. He is hinting that this might not be the final season.

As spotted on Complex the Queens native sent Power fans into a frenzy with one of his recent social media posts. On Tuesday, June 25 Fofty teased on Instagram that this might not be the final season at all. I Changed my mind POWER is not going to be over after season 6. This sh*t is to good 🤦‍♂️#lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzplay”. 

Naturally this came to everyone as a surprise including co-creator Courtney A. Kemp. Sadly she stayed ten toes down on her original statement that season six will be indeed the final run for the crime drama but some characters might see some spin-off action. “But we will play with your expectations of which characters, where, and the master timeline of it all, creating a Power universe as unpredictable as the original.”

Season six of Power premieres August 26. In celebration of the last episodes Starz is hosting an interactive screening at Madison Square Garden.

50 Cent Teases That ‘Power’ Will Return After Season 6 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

