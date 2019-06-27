Summer Mini Concert Series: Xscape

In just a few hours you’ll hear the melodies of popular girl group of the 1990’s Xscape, tonight on the Summer Mini Concert Series ! The group was discovered by media mogul Jermaine Dupri and later signed to his record label So So Def. You may remember them for their most popular hits, “Just Kickin‘ it” and “Understanding“. The group downsized in 2018 and re-branded itself as XSCAP3. If you would like to hear more from Xscape just stay tuned, we have a lot in store for you tonight!

Here’s a little something for you to enjoy! So sit back and just kick it!

