CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC TOURISM WAY DOWN!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Smiling woman standing poolside at urban swimming pool

Source: Peathegee Inc / Getty

We saw this one coming! Reports are saying that tourism is way down in the Dominican Republic amidst reports of American tourist suddenly dying or getting very sick while vacationing there.

Former US President Bill Clinton and his New York Senator wife Hillary are reportedly looking for a holiday home in the stunning Dominican Republic resort of PuntaCananCredit: Paul Barton / WENNnn(WENN does not claim any Copyright or License in the atta

Source: WENN.com / WENN

The New York Post reported that a study from ForwardKeys, which analyzes more than 17 million daily bookings, said trips booked for the Dominican Republican fell 74.3 percent for July and August compared to the same period last year. The number of trips canceled to the country also increased by 51.2 percent between June 1st and June 19th.

That’s a huge drop in tourism for a country whose economy thrives off of the tourism industry. Would you still go to the D.R. if given the chance?

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC TOURISM WAY DOWN! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close