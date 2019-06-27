Netflix released the first trailer for the seventh and final season of Orange is the New Black. Fans of the show can’t get enough, the clip was just posted on yesterday (June 26th) and has already garnered 36k views. Check out the clip below:

During the trailer, you see Piper try to adjust to life on the outside. Taylor Schilling, who plays Piper, told Ew.com about the upcoming season, “She’s beginning to navigate what it’s like to live in the civilian world again, and learning that freedom doesn’t come immediately when she steps outside of prison. She becomes a little bit bolder expressing what she wants rather than trying to fit in and make it about other people.”

The new season premieres on July 26th. Will you watch?

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK’ FINAL SEASON was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 100.3: