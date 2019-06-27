Jon B Admits He Was Threatened By Robin Thicke!

So, Jon B is keeping it all the way real and admitting that he felt his career was threatened by fellow white boy crooner Robin Thicke. Jon did a recent interview where he made himself vulnerable and opened up about how Robin Thicke coming on the scene affected him. Check out the video below:

In an interview with VladTV, Jon B explained, “To not have that same energy with my career and watch it happen for someone else was definitely a challenge for me. It was humbling to watch another guy come into the scene and everyone’s asking, ‘What do you think about Robin Thicke?’ in every interview I ever did.”

Jon B went on to reveal that he and Robin did a show together in Baton Rouge, where they spoke about being associated with one another. Jon B said he told Robin Thicke, “I’ve had to talk about you for many many years.’ He said, ‘That’s got to suck,’ and I said, ‘Absolutely. It kind of does.’ Nevertheless, I did it and I’ve tried to be as respectful as possible because I think people want to pose [us] almost like fighters against each other.”

According to Madamenoire.com, Jon did admit that he let it get to him, saying, “From the very beginning I felt threatened because that was sort of my neck of the woods, the Babyface thing, and I felt kind of like, okay this guy kind of came in and stole some of my wind. It really was apparent for me early on and I let it kind of get to me a little bit, and I think I kind of fed into it a bit. That was a challenge and I definitely had to adjust to the whole scene of it not being a new thing to be a white guy in R&B, that there were other guys that were in this thing, too, that we’re doing this thing. You were going to have to deal with being compared to them and vice versa.”

I love them both! Blue Eyed Soul at its finest!

Posted 12 hours ago

