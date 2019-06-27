CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Cam’ron Blasts Ex-Girlfriend JuJu!!!

Cam is Spilling All of JuJu Secrets!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Private Screening Of Cam'ron's 'First Of The Month' Web Series

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cam’ron and his ex-girlfriend JuJu split after a 10-year relationship and now Cam is explaining why they broke and spilling some of his exes secrets. We saw the break up play out on the VH1 show Love and Hip Hop New York and at that time Cam said they broke up because the relationship wasn’t fun anymore. He is now telling a different story in a 3-minute video. Check it out below:

In the video Cam reveals what he said is the real reason he ended their relationship.

“I didn’t break up with you because it wasn’t fun or anything like that. I broke up with you because you kept threatening to beat up one of my coworkers for unfollowing you. Maybe I’m a little old… But I’m too old to beat somebody up or see somebody getting beat up who brings me $300,000 a year, for unfollowing you. I couldn’t take it anymore because of the Instagram… follow this person, follow that person.”

“And you can’t beat up a White person in New York, especially a White Jew. You can’t beat up any White, Jewish people in New York. And that was the real reason we broke up.”

JuJu

Source: Pete Monsanto / FlyLifeImages/NoKableProductions

He also spilled some her secrets while explaining everything he has done for her, saying, “I got you on ‘Love & Hip Hop,’ I helped you get Candy Jewels Hair. I negotiated the best first-time person on ‘Love & Hip Hop.’ Your contract you got… I got you that money. You’re still on for two, three seasons. And I’m happy for you. I supported you when you got your butt done, when you got your breasts done, your lip, hair, laser removal, everything. I loved you with that. You didn’t have to do that. I was with you before that. And I still have love for you. No problems at all.”

Wow! We wonder what JuJu has to say about this.

 

Cam’ron Blasts Ex-Girlfriend JuJu!!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close