In an effort to increase public safety in Central Ohio, the Columbus Division of Police announced the launch of their new mobile app Thursday.

The Columbus Police Mobile App provides access to the division’s existing platforms. Mobile users can use the app to view news, photos and alerts from police, as well as a crime map.

“We want to offer our community the best in technology and access, and that means making Columbus Police services and information available to mobile users,” said Chief Thomas Quinlan. “We’re excited to present an opportunity that expands connectivity between the community and law enforcement.”

The app can also be used to submit anonymous crime tips right to police.

“The City of Columbus is committed to expanding communications between residents and police,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “The Columbus Police Mobile App allows people to interact with police in a variety of ways and to receive alerts important to public safety.”

The Columbus Police Mobile App is free for download from the iOS App Store and Google Play Marketplace.

Source: Columbus Police Department

Columbus Police Department launches new mobile app was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 16 hours ago

