CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Benzino Regrets Telling Female Cop To Suck His D*ck, Says He’d Apologize

Not a good idea to curse out a cop.

1 reads
Leave a comment
"Hollywood Hearts" Atlanta Premiere

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Benzino says he has no problem apologizing. A week ago, the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stat got pinched for a warrant he was unaware of and while being taken away he angrily told a female police officer “suck my d*ck.”

Zino is still pissed that they ran his plate and feels that he was indeed racially profiled. However, he said if were to see the officer again he would say sorry.

He also thinks that she should apologize but he regrets saying what he said and that he should have used better judgment whil discussing the incident with TMZ.

A kindler gentler Benzino? We shall see.

 

Benzino Regrets Telling Female Cop To Suck His D*ck, Says He’d Apologize was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close