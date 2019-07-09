CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should Get Paid More Than “Sorry Ass F*cking Men*

Uncle Snoop says this far more colorfully as one can imagine.

0 reads
Leave a comment
U.S. WNT Arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport

Source: Ira L. Black – Corbis / Getty

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural commentator as well. After the U.S. Women’s Soccer squad captured the World Cup in epic fashion, Uncle Snoop has some sharp words for the U.S. Men’s team.

Taking to Instagram, a relaxed Snoop got right to business and wasted little time in blasting the disparity in pay. Snoop notes that the women earn $90,000 per player in capturing getting to the semifinal round versus $500,000 each for the men. In all, according to reports, the women will get $260,000 each while the men’s team would go home with $1.1 million each.

“The sorry ass f*cking men from the U.S. soccer team, they ain’t ever won sh*t, ain’t gonna ever win sh*t, can’t get out the f*cking first round,” Snoop said in the video. Not that we’re soccer experts, but he’s right, you know.

Check out the clip below. Lower your speakers because there’s some colorful language.

Photo: Getty

Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should Get Paid More Than “Sorry Ass F*cking Men* was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 hours ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close