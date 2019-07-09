CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Ghostface Killah Gets Cinematic With It In New Visual for “Conditioning”

Ghost-Deni's gat is magic making dudes disappear...

0 reads
Leave a comment
Day 7 - Roskilde Festival 2019

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

The Wallabee Champ is back!

With the Wu-Tang Clan once again the topic of discussion thanks to their in-depth docu-series, Of Mics and Men, and their upcoming Hulu series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Ghostface Killa is striking while the iron’s hot and releasing some new dolo material to remind fans how sharp his sword still is.

Having just announced the upcoming release of his 10th studio project GhostfaceKillahs, Tony Stark drops off his first visual for his album cut “Conditioning” where Ghost leads a home invasion with that Dead Presidents inspired face paint. His team meanwhile rock masks of dead and living Presidents a la Point Break. Pretty entertaining stuff to go along with a hard as nails track.

Peep the video below and let us know if you’ll be checking for GhostfaceKillahs when it drops.

Ghostface Killah Gets Cinematic With It In New Visual for “Conditioning” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 hours ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close