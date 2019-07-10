CLOSE
Jay-Z Named Chief Brand Strategist Of Cannabis Company Caliva

Jay-Z said he could sell water to well. Moving cannabis should be no problem.

The Broad Museum Celebrates the Opening of Soul Of A Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983 Art Exhibition - Arrivals

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Jay-Z just got onboard with the legal weed hustle. Today (July 9), cannabis company Caliva announced it has named the Brooklyn multi-hyphenate its Chief Brand Strategist.

Reportedly it’s a multiyear deal and Jigga is tasked with “driving creative direction, outreach efforts and strategy” for the brand. We’re going to say he has experience in such matters.

Part of Mr. Carter’s duties includes the participation of individuals who were incarcerated for their illegal marijuana activities. The goal is giving the aforementioned a fair shot at getting in the game post-legalization.

“Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level,” said Jay-Z via a press statement. “With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos makes them the best partner for this endeavor. We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”

Caliva is a cannabis consumer products company that was founded in 2015. The brand boasts a first-place finish in the 2019 High Times Cannabis Cup thanks to the “Z-Cube” in the Best Hybrid category. Other products it sells include vapes, tinctures and beverages.

Jay-Z wins, again.

Jay-Z Named Chief Brand Strategist Of Cannabis Company Caliva was originally published on hiphopwired.com

