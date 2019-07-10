Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King

Beyonce dropped a new song while we were sleeping. It is from The Lion King soundtrack, “Spirit”

Beyonce is the executive producer of The Lion King: The Gift album. Her song, Spirit, can be heard during a pivotal scene in the movie. Beyonce describes the soundtrack as:

“Sonic cinema. This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat.”

