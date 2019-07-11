Bag Collection: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Launch New Multimedia Empire

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have set their sights on the multimedia world by way of a new venture that will expand their existing empire and create new content. The couple’s Westbrook Inc. will focus on television shows, film, digital content, and more.

Variety reports:

The forthcoming company will back new and existing projects from the Smith family, including short and mid-form digital content, as well as traditional TV shows and movies, in an effort to execute their global content. Westbrook Inc. will begin launching content this month.

“We are so excited to announce this new venture and fully immerse ourselves in all areas of the media and entertainment space,” Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith said in a statement. “With our incredible team of family, chosen family, and longtime business partners, Westbrook Inc.’s mission is to spread positive ideas, art, and products that entertain and empower the greatest number of lives, inspiring the next generation of artists to do good in the world.”

The couple’s Westbrook Studios produces Red Table Talk and backed Jaden Smith’s Just Water brand among other projects.

