CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Fight Breaks Out Inside Ohio Courtroom During Murder Sentencing!

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

A man who confessed to murdering his ex-girlfriend was scheduled to be sentenced today in Youngstown, Ohio, but a fight broke out inside the courtroom.

The family of Elizabeth Pledger was about to give their victim impact statements when two family members tried to jump her killer, Dale Williams.

One was hit with a taser and both men were arrested.

Williams pleaded guilty in the 2017 shooting death of Pledger. He admitted to gunning her down on Market Street in Youngstown. Investigators say he confessed that he waited over 45 minutes for her to drive by him on her way to work so he could run her off the road and shoot her.

His sentencing will be rescheduled because of the disturbance in the court.

Source: NBC4i 

Fight Breaks Out Inside Ohio Courtroom During Murder Sentencing! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 days ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close