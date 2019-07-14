CLOSE
Remy Ma Claims Alleged Fade Recipient Brittney Taylor Is Harassing Her Daughter

The Bronx rapper has to handle this professionally for obvious reasons.

Hip Hop Against Domestic Violence

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Remy Ma has to deal with the court system went it comes to a former Love & Hip Hop: New York castmate who seems to be trolling her. The Bronx rapper has accused Brittney Taylor of harassing her stepdaughter (read: Papoose’s first-born daughter).

Reports Page Six:

The Bronx rapper’s lawyer, Dawn Florio, told a Manhattan Criminal Court judge that she plans to hand over screenshots to prosecutors proving her client’s foe, TV personality Brittney Taylor, has been bothering Ma’s stepdaughter by phone and on social media.

Taylor “has actively been calling my client’s daughter as well as tagging her on social media,” Florio griped to reporters outside the courtroom. “Remy doesn’t want her daughter to be harassed by Brittney.”

Florio claimed that the DA’s office has “an open mind” about the case and that she hopes to convince prosecutors to toss the charges against Ma by her next court appearance Sept. 26.

Ma’s real name is Reminisce Smith. Her stepdaughter is Dejanae Mackie, the daughter of her husband, rapper Papoose.

This is only part of Taylor’s struggle—besides allegedly catching a black eye courtesy of Remy Ma, she was recently arrested for assault.

Remy Ma Claims Alleged Fade Recipient Brittney Taylor Is Harassing Her Daughter was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
