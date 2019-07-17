CLOSE
Drug lord ‘El Chapo’ Sentenced to Life in Prison

MEXICO-DRUGS-CHAPO GUZMAN-ARREST

Source: ALFREDO ESTRELLA / Getty

Notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, who was a leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa narcotics cartel, will not be getting out of jail anytime soon. He was formally sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on drug trafficking charges.

This 10 July, 1993, file photo shows drug traffick

Source: GERARDO MAGALLON / Getty

According to USAToday.com, U.S. District Court Judge Brian Cogan imposed the sentence amid bomb-sniffing dogs, automatic rifle-toting agents and other extra security measures at the Brooklyn federal courthouse for all of Guzmán’s appearances. Guzmán did not testify during the trial but he did complain to the judge that his trial had been “stained” by juror misconduct.

He is more than likely to be held at a maximum-security prison because of his prior escapes from two prison in his home county in the past.

