Drug lord ‘El Chapo’ Sentenced to Life in Prison

Notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, who was a leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa narcotics cartel, will not be getting out of jail anytime soon. He was formally sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on drug trafficking charges.

According to USAToday.com, U.S. District Court Judge Brian Cogan imposed the sentence amid bomb-sniffing dogs, automatic rifle-toting agents and other extra security measures at the Brooklyn federal courthouse for all of Guzmán’s appearances. Guzmán did not testify during the trial but he did complain to the judge that his trial had been “stained” by juror misconduct.

He is more than likely to be held at a maximum-security prison because of his prior escapes from two prison in his home county in the past.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 10 hours ago

