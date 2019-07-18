CLOSE
Wu Wear & Clarks Originals Partner For Wallabee Capsule Collection [Photos]

The shoe that Wu-Tang made famous has partnered with the Clan again. Clarks has curated some new feet pieces inspired by the Purple Tape.

As spotted on Hype Beast Clarks Originals has unveiled a new capsule in collaboration with Wu Wear. The collection features three new renditions of their classic desert boot in a low top silhouette. Each release was designed as an ode to some of the most classic Wu songs during their golden years.

“Ice Cream” and “Glaciers of Ice” are equally represented via swirl details all throughout the shoe. Additionally the colorways are also a nod to the classic tracks. Both the “Navy” and “Maple” selections sit on the signature Clarks Originals crepe sole. The “Brown” features a cinnamon version of the sole. Using premium suede all three stick to the comfortable lace-up style.

This Wu Wear x Clarks Originals capsule will be available starting June 20 at Clarks and select retail locations.

Wu Wear & Clarks Originals Partner For Wallabee Capsule Collection [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
