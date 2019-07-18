CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

NY Senator Chuck Schumer Calls For Investigation Into Russian-Based FaceApp

0 reads
Leave a comment
LIFESTYLE-US-RUSSIA-INTERNET-APP-PRIVACY

Source: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / Getty

What seemed like just harmless fun might actually be a huge security risk. Over the past two days, Twitter and Instagram timelines looked like a “retirement home” thanks to FaceApp, which takes a photo and ages it using its impressive face altering technology. After it was learned that app is Russia-based, Democratic Senator, Chuck Schumer is calling for an investigation.

It’s perfectly understandable why granting anything Russian-based access to private information raises red flags in the United States. This is the same country that successfully hacked our electoral system paving the way for the orange menace in the White House. Chuck Schumer announced on Twitter that he is calling for an investigation on a federal level into the company that owns the app. He is claiming there are potential national security and privacy risks to millions of Americans.

In a letter to the FBI and Federal Trade Commission, Schumer states:

“It would be deeply troubling if the sensitive personal information of U.S. citizens was provided to a hostile foreign power actively engaged in cyber hostilities against the United States.”

“I ask that the FTC consider whether there are adequate safeguards in place to prevent the privacy of Americans using this application, including government personnel and military service members, from being compromised.”

While there is no evidence at this time of foul play going on, there is definitely some cause for concern. This is a moment for app users to read the acknowledgment and privacy forms thoroughly before they press accept and grant it access to their phones. Before learning of the apps Russian ties, it was already downloaded and used by celebrities like Drake, LeBron James, and more.

View this post on Instagram

Best caption wins ovo tickets

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

It was at the top of Apple and Google’s download charts by Wednesday. We are interested to see what surfaces if the investigation is carried out.

Photo: Getty

NY Senator Chuck Schumer Calls For Investigation Into Russian-Based FaceApp was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 week ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close