CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

A Kirk Franklin Biopic Is In The Works

Plies needs to audition for the culture.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Source: Kirk Franklin BET Celebration of Gospel Rehearsals held at Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles, Featuring: Kirk Franklin Where: California, United States When: 11 Dec 2010 Credit: WENN

Hollywood is going to start putting some respect on Gospel music. A movie about the genre’s leading chart topper is on the way.

Dead Line is reporting that a biopic based on Kirk Franklin is in the works. Ironically DeVon Franklin, no relation, is spearheading the project. The film will fly under his Franklin Entertainment company. Kirk will also serve as an executive producer via his record label Fo Yo Soul Entertainment.

According to early reports the movie will document Kirk’s humble beginnings in Christian music to international fame. The production team aims to detail the “Stomp” singer’s trials and tribulations he faced during his emerging years that general republic is not privy to. Brian Ivie of The Drop Box fame has been slotted to write the screenplay.

At this time the title or a tentative release date is not known.

Photo: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

A Kirk Franklin Biopic Is In The Works was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 week ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close