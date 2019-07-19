Jordyn Woods Says Dad “Would Be Proud” of Appearance In Rick Ross Video

Kardashian nemesis, Jordyn Woods popped up in photos with the bawse Rick Ross and had the internet buzzing. Now relax, the two were just on the set of his latest video, and she claims her late father would be “proud” that she is starring in it.
Rick Ross is currently prepping to drop Port of Miami 2, the sequel to his debut album so yeah it makes perfect sense he’s gonna have visuals to accompany it. TMZ exclusively reports that everything came together when Woods and Ross connected after a taping of Hip Hop Squares. It was Jordyn’s mom who revealed while they were talking that her late husband — who died from cancer when Jordyn was 19 — was a big Rozay fan.
Per TMZ:
We are sure Ross was a gentleman while filming, as for Woods she looked absolutely stunning as far her looks for the video. She was spotted wearing some lingerie, a beautiful dress/gown, and a bikini. So we can only assume theme for Ricky’s next visual that also features Swizz Beatz is extravagant.
You can peep some of the eye candy courtesy of Jordyn herself live from the set below.
Photo: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty
