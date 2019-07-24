CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Lion SZN: Are These Interesting Facts About Leos True Or Nah?

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Lion King character poster

Source: Disney / Disney

Leo season is among us, people! The fifth sign of the astrological year began on Tuesday and is here to snatch our edges until August 22.

Leo’s have a reputation for being confident, carefree, powerhouse, full of conceit and strong mindedness. And those are their good qualities.

On the flip side, the lions have a tendency to be pretty vain and overbearing. They tend to love excited most of the time, and even a little drama. But be sure to shower them with praise and attention if you want to stay on their good side.

Some of our favorite people in the world were born under Leo sign. Everyone from Barack Obama, to Jennifer Lopez, to Halle Berry are reppin’ that Lion gang. But do they have anything in common?

 

@NatalieTweets: Leo’s have such a bad reputation, yes, we are intimidating, fiery and bad ass stubborn people but…we have such a lovely side too! We care ALOT! Love hard and stand up for what and who we believe in! But we do like having our own way and I guess that sometimes can be annoying

@Astropoets: Assertive. Hot. Demanding of your attention but aware you want them even more. Leos are seductive. A Leo is allure. They will save you & not mention it at all. They are protectors. Leo ambition is unrivaled. Their ego huge. So what? It’s called star power. Welcome to Leo season.

If you happen to know a Leo, which most of us most likely do, don’t let their fiery persona fool you. They may be lions, but there’s still a cub buried in there somewhere.

Check the flip for some interesting Leo facts, and hit us on Twitter to share your thoughts.

Lion SZN: Are These Interesting Facts About Leos True Or Nah? was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close