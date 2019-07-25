There are some things that none of us can seem to remember! You may think you’re forgetful but I promise it’s not just you. Most of us forget our kids names at some point, and we all forget to pay that one bill that’s not on auto-pay. And of course none of us can remember where we parked! Listen to the full audio above.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s Top 10 Things Everybody Forgets was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

Also On 100.3: