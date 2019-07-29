CLOSE
OHIO: Boy Dies After 9 Story Fall From Florida Condo

Sad news. A 3yr old Ohio boy dies after falling 9 stories from a Florida condominium balcony. The tragic accident happened over the weekend in Panama City Beach.

WJHG reports that the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead Saturday. Panama City Beach Police Department officials tell WJHG that the boy was visiting with his family from Midway, Ohio.

We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this precious child.

