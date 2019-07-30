Brazil: Prison Riot Leaves 57 Dead!

CLOSE
Being locked in prison in Brazil is rough! At least 57 people were killed, including 16 who were decapitated, during a vicious gang battle in a Brazil prison Monday (July 29th). Video of the scene showed prisoners sat on the roof of the building, brandishing knives and with their heads covered, amid smoke rising from the interior.

According to CNN.com, the majority of the victims are believed to have died from asphyxiation, after gang members set fire to part of the prison complex. Two correctional guards taken captive were released.

The incident is the latest outbreak of deadly violence in recent months to have taken place in Brazil’s often overcrowded and underfunded prison system.

