CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Over 6 Pounds of Heroin Seized in Ohio!

Franklin County’s Drug Task Force has confiscated more than six pounds of heroin following an arrest in the Columbus metro area. The task force served a warrant at a home on Muirwood Village Drive this afternoon following a month-long investigation.

Detectives seized 2,775 grams — approximately 6.1 pounds — of heroin, with an estimated street value of $277,500.

Officers arrested Candelario Garcia Diaz, 59, and RickiAdam Canfield, 27, at the scene. Both men are Columbus residents and have been charged with possession of heroin.

Detectives report that Diaz entered the United States illegally and there may be trafficking charges filed following further investigation.

Both men are currently being held in Franklin County Jail without bond. They are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 8.

Source: NBC4i 

Over 6 Pounds of Heroin Seized in Ohio! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close