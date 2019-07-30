CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Capital One Suffers Massive Data Breach

Brittany Duncan, 16, reacts as she learn

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Oh No, another data breach! This time its company giant Capital One and millions have been affected. A hacker reportedly got access to the personal information of over 100 million individuals applying for credit.

Close-Up Of Hand Holding Credit Card By Laptop

Source: Sirinarth Mekvorawuth / EyeEm / Getty

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, Capital One found out about the vulnerability in its system on July 19 and immediately sought help from law enforcement to catch the perpetrator. A woman out of Seattle was arrested by the FBI in connection with the breach. Capital One says it believes that it is unlikely that the information was used for fraud, but it will continue to investigate.

Capital One will offer free credit monitoring services to those affected.

The data breach affected about 100 million people in the U.S. and 6 million in Canada.

Capital One Suffers Massive Data Breach was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close