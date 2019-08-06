CLOSE
Galveston Police: Walked A Black Man On A Leash!!!

Listen people we are not in the 50’s and 60’s anymore and I don’t think this is funny at all. Galveston Police walked a black man on a leash. Now after a photo went viral online showing horse-mounted officers walking a handcuffed Black man on a leash made of rope. Are you serious!!!

via Chron:

Police issued a press release about the photo on Monday, confirming that horse-mounted officers had “clipped” a “line” to a man’s handcuffs after he was arrested Saturday on a criminal trespassing charge.

Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale also issued a statement Monday in the press release. He apologized to the man, Donald Neely, 43, who had been arrested on a misdemeanor criminal trespassing charge.

“First and foremost I must apologize to Mister Neely for this unnecessary embarrassment,” he said in the statement. “Although this is a trained technique and best practice in some scenarios, I believe our officers showed poor judgement in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of the arrest.” (LOVEBSCOTT)

