South Carolina: 5 yr Old Missing, Mom Found Dead

Police in Sumter, South Carolina needs your help to find a missing 5 yr old girl. Nevada Lashy Adams has been missing since Monday evening after a relative discovered her mother’s body. Nevada is described as a 4-foot-3, 50-pound girl with braided black hair and colored beads.

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, Sumter Police say they haven’t determined how 29-year-old Sharee Bradley died. An autopsy is scheduled for today (August 6th). Police say 28-year-old Daunte Maurice Johnson was arrested after he was seen running away from the residence. Police are not certain what role Johnson’s played in Nevada’s disappearance if any.

Information can be given anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or by downloading the new P3 Tips app for Apple and Android devices. A Spanish language option is available.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 6 hours ago

