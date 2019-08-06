The Little Mermaid: Queen Latifah Casted as Ursula!

Owwwwwww!!! Congratulations to our girl Queen Latifah! The rapper, singer, and actress just landed another big role. The queen has been cast as Ursula in “The Little Mermaid Musical.” Reggae star, Shaggy, will play the Jamaican crab, Sebastian.

ABC is creating its own The Little Mermaid musical made for TV and it looks like it’s going to have lots of melanin. Queen Latifah announced the news on social media.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, a live-action The Little Mermaid film is also in the works with Halle Bailey of musical duo Chloe X Halle and Freeform’s grown-ish has been cast as the lead role of Ariel.

The Little Mermaid musical will premiere on ABC November 5.

