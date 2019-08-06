CLOSE
The Brew Podcast managed to set the entire internet off when they released their list of “The Top 50 Rappers of All Time.” Almost no one agrees with the list and it’s the rapper that came in at number 3 that really had everyone confused. The number 3 emcee was none other than:

Joe Budden State of the Culture

Source: Courtesy of Revolt / Revolt

Joe Budden! This rapper surprised everyone by even landing in the top five. Check out the full list below:

Twitter reacted immediately, Marc Lamont Hill tweeted, “This list is hot garbage. Only two people in the history of the universe are better than Joe Budden? Y’all got Sigel better than Andre? No KRS?  know women rap, right? Lauryn Hill, MC Lyte, Jean Grae, Rapsody, Rah Digga, or Nicki Minaj aren’t better than any of these dudes?”

IGZRap tweeted, “There is a 99.99999% chance that Joe Budden wrote this list.” Meanwhile, someone tweeted, “Can anyone name 5 Joe Budden songs??”  Black Dynamite wrote, “Aye nah fu*k Joe Budden at 3… BIGGIE AT 8??? ANDRE AT 17?! EM AT 28!! LIL WAYNE AT 37?!?! Whoever made this list needs to be in prison effective immediately.”

Barneys New York Hosts The Launch Of Benjamin Bixby's New Collection

Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty

Joe responded to the hoopla, saying, ” I ain’t make that list but i ain’t arguing against it lol 😂.” He added, “& y’all gonna stop disrespecting the greatness of Pump It Up 🙄.”

What do you think of the list?

 

This List of "Top 50 Rappers of All Time" Has the Innanet Upset!

