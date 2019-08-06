CLOSE
Rumor: Destiny’s Child is Reuniting Once Again!

Even though Kelly Rowland just shot down rumors that the girls are in talks for a Destiny’s Child reunion, the rumors just won’t stop. There must be something to the story if it keeps popping up on every blog across the country. Will Destiny’s Child fans get their wish of a reunion?

Maxwell Album launch

Source: Fred Duval / Getty

According to PulseOfRadio.com, a source said, “Beyonce has been desperate to get the girls back together with her in the studio and she can’t think of a better time than 2020 when they will be marking two decades as one of the world’s biggest all-female groups. She saw the success of the Spice Girls tour and wants to replicate that — but far bigger and better.

 

The source added, “Beyonce has been meeting with Kelly and Michelle and discussing what they can do. It’s early days but they want to record new music and put it out alongside some of their biggest hits. Then they want to do a tour which will be short enough for them to fit it into their schedules, but big enough to make sure all their fans can make a date to see them.”

What do you think? Is it just a rumor?

 

