CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

CNN To Launch All Black Panel Show

'Kicked It In Heels' Cancer Fundraiser

Source: Mychal Watts / Getty

CNN is about to have melanin poppin all across our tv screens. Reports say the network is launching a new show with an all-black panel that will consist of Angela Rye, Bakari Sellers, April Ryan, and Andrew Gillum.

President Barack Obama, Senator Bill Nelson, Andrew Gillum, Florida Democratic Party's Winning Ticket

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

According to thejasminebrand.com, the idea came after the four appeared on “New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman” during the Democratic debates last week, and got a huge response.

They seem like they have the perfect chemistry to pull this show off. No word on when it will air.

Will you watch?

 

CNN To Launch All Black Panel Show was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close