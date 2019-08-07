CNN is about to have melanin poppin all across our tv screens. Reports say the network is launching a new show with an all-black panel that will consist of Angela Rye, Bakari Sellers, April Ryan, and Andrew Gillum.

According to thejasminebrand.com, the idea came after the four appeared on “New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman” during the Democratic debates last week, and got a huge response.

They seem like they have the perfect chemistry to pull this show off. No word on when it will air.

Will you watch?

CNN To Launch All Black Panel Show was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 100.3: