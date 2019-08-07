CLOSE
CYNTOIA BROWN RELEASED FROM PRISON!

Cyntoia Brown

Source: YouTube screenshot / youtube screenshot

Former inmate, Cyntoia Brown, has to feel like the luckiest woman in the world right now. Brown was sentenced to spend 15 years to life in prison for murdering a Nashville real estate agent when she was into prostitution at only 16 years old. Former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam commuted the sentence and Brown was released today (August 7th).

 

According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Brown is now a free woman. Her high profile case garnered attention from major celebrities like Lebron James and Kim Kardashian. Brown will be on parole for the next 10 years and has to maintain a job and stay out of trouble.

She has already secured a book deal. “Free Cyntoia” will be published Oct. 15th. Brown reportedly worked on the book during her 15 years in prison.

We have a feeling she will be on the best sellers list. Will you read the book?

 

CYNTOIA BROWN RELEASED FROM PRISON! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

